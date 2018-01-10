Trump-pardoned ex-Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio running for Senate to replace GOP’s Jeff Flake
In this 2009 photo, then-Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio, orders approximately 200 convicted illegal immigrants handcuffed together and moved into a separate area of Tent City, for incarceration until their sentences are served and they are deported to their home countries, in Phoenix. Arpaio announced Tuesday that he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Jeff Flake. | AP

PHOENIX – Former Arizona sheriff Joe Arpaio has announced he plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat now held by Jeff Flake.

The 85-year-old Arpaio is a Republican and close ally of President Donald Trump.

Arpaio tweeted Tuesday he is seeking the post to support Trump’s agenda “in his mission to Make America Great Again.”

Arpaio was spared a possible jail sentence last year when Trump pardoned his conviction for disobeying a judge’s order in an immigration case.

He flirted with the idea running for Arizona governor five times but decided against doing so each time.

Arpaio says in a fundraising email that he filed paperwork Tuesday for the Senate run.

The Republican Flake has been critical of Trump and announced last year that he would not seek another term.

search icon Click to enlarge

Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump listens as Joe Arpaio, the sheriff of metro Phoenix, speaks during a 2016 news conference in Marshalltown, Iowa. Former Phoenix lawman and Trump ally Arpaio says he will run for the Arizona U.S. Senate seat held by Jeff Flake. | AP

