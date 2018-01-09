Japan’s Marubeni trading house eyes Israel office

Major Japanese trading house Marubeni Corp. is planning to establish an office in Israel, where cutting-edge technologies and information technology companies have gathered, said Fumiya Kokubu, the company’s president.

Through the move, Marubeni aims to respond to the rapid advances of digital technologies, such as artificial intelligence, big data and the “internet of things.”

“We’d like to establish a base from the perspective of new technology and new business models,” Kokubu, 65, said in a recent interview.

The trading house has yet to decide on details, including when to open the office.

In Silicon Valley and China, the company will consider strengthening the functions of its existing offices and taking other measures to cope with changes in the business environment.

Marubeni is emphasizing a digital transformation utilizing digital technologies in management.

In the spring of 2017, the company set up a cross-section strategy department on internet of things technology and big data.

Kokubu said a single division or department alone cannot handle digital technologies in the retail or automobile industry.

“The future rests on how far the company can get the interdivisional structure to function,” he said.

In Israel, high-tech startups are actively launching businesses. Among Japanese general trading companies, Sumitomo Corp. is considering setting up an office in Israel to invest in startups among other goals.