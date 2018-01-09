Dollar slips below ¥113 as BOJ decides to trim long-term bond purchases

The dollar fell below ¥113 in Tokyo trading Tuesday, following the Bank of Japan’s decision to reduce the amount of its purchases of very long-term government bonds.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.74-75, down from ¥113.14-14 at the same time on Friday. The Tokyo market was closed on Monday for a national holiday. The euro was at $1.1952-1952, down from $1.2057-2057, and at ¥134.73-74, down from ¥136.43-43.

The Japanese central bank’s decision sent the dollar falling to around ¥112.50 briefly. Yen purchases against the euro also helped fuel the dollar’s slide against the yen. The greenback later rebounded above ¥112.70.

The BOJ announced the decision to reduce the amount of its buying of very long-term Japanese government bonds shortly past 10 a.m. According to sources, this was a surprise for financial markets, sending long-term interest rates higher and pushing up the yen against other major currencies.

“The yen attracted purchases as the announcement raised speculation that the BOJ will cut back on its monetary easing, helping to narrow interest rate gaps between Japan and the United States,” a think tank official said.

But an official of a Japanese bank said that market players concluded that the BOJ is unlikely to continue cutting the amount of its JGB purchases, a view that helped to limit the dollar’s downside to around ¥112.50.