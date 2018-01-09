Peak danger warning issued after avalanche isolates Italian town

Italy is warning of extreme avalanche danger in its northwest Piedmont region, while an avalanche already has blocked a road in the neighboring region of Valle d’Aosta.

Italian news agency ANSA says no injuries were reported from Monday’s avalanche that isolated Cogne, an Alpine town popular with tourists. Firefighters and others were trying to clear the road.

Also Monday, the regional environmental protection agency ARPA said the threat of avalanches in northwestern Piedmont was “very strong” and rated at the maximum Level 5 on the danger scale.

The agency warned of “possible spontaneous avalanches of medium and large dimensions that could impact roads or infrastructure in the valleys below.”

It said snow would be most unstable between Monday night and Tuesday morning.