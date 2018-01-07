Japanese-style curry restaurant draws a following in birthplace of dish

A restaurant offering Japanese-style curry has been faring well in India, attracting a growing number of customers in the home of the dish.

On Dec. 23, the Japanese restaurant, named Tokyo Table, opened at a food court in an emerging business district in New Delhi near Indira Gandhi International Airport. Unlike many other Japanese restaurants in the country, it emphasizes Japanese-style curry dishes.

While Japanese companies maintain offices near the restaurant, about half of its customers are Indian, the restaurant said.

Set menu prices, starting from 250 rupees, are slightly higher than those at other local restaurants. But Tokyo Table has seen its popularity climb among Indians, who have grown interested in foreign cuisine amid their country’s rapid economic expansion.

“Japanese-style curry features a mild taste as its ingredients include tomatoes and is less oily than Indian curry,” said Masanao Takeda, 30, who is in charge of the Indian business of the Chiba-based Kuuraku Group, which runs Tokyo Table.

Another effort to wet Indian customers’ appetites is stewing local vegetables to create a taste and flavor as good as meat since “there are many vegetarians in India, for religious reasons,” Takeda said.

Coming to Tokyo Table for lunch, Diwak Kar, a 42-year-old employee at a foreign-affiliated company, was elated to see a Japanese curry restaurant open up in the area.

“I have often eaten Japanese-style curry (abroad),” he said. “It’s different from Indian curry. Less spicy, sweet and salty,” Kar said.