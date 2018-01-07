U.S. trade deficit with Japan fell 10.5 percent in November

The U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan narrowed 10.5 percent in November from October to $5.76 billion, due partly to smaller imports of automobile parts, the U.S. Commerce Department said.

The deficit with China grew 0.6 percent to $35.43 billion, the department said Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump has pledged to reduce trade deficits with Japan and other major trading partners including China, Mexico and Germany.

Globally, the U.S. deficit in trade of both goods and services grew 3.2 percent in the reporting month to $50.50 billion for the third consecutive month of increase.

U.S. exports were up 2.3 percent to $200.22 billion, while imports rose 2.5 percent to $250.72 billion.

The average import price per barrel of crude oil was $50.10 in November, up from $47.26 in October.

The global trade figures are measured on a balance-of-payments basis after seasonal adjustment, and the country-by-country and regional breakdowns are based on unadjusted customs-cleared data.