Shotaro Yachi’s National Security Council eyes bigger policymaking role in 2018

The secretariat of the National Security Council is expected to play an even bigger role in government policymaking this year in light of the ongoing threat from North Korea, observers say.

The National Security Secretariat has helped the government draw up national security bills and supported Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in diplomatic negotiations since its formation on Jan. 7, 2014.

The government is expected to retain Shotaro Yachi as the NSC’s secretary-general because he has earned Abe’s trust. The former vice foreign minister is also well-connected in China.

The secretariat developed the theories that led to the drastic changes in Japan’s defense policy in recent years, including the publicly divisive 2014 revision made to the government’s interpretation of the pacifist Constitution, including Article 9. This revision allows Japan to engage in collective self-defense and arms exports, both of which had been virtually banned.

The government will soon start discussions aimed at revising the national defense guidelines and the medium-term defense program. The talks will cover difficult political issues, including whether Japan should acquire the capability to attack foreign countries. The secretariat is expected to play a major role in consensus-building.

Another important task of the secretariat is to report to Abe and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga regularly to provide intelligence based on its analysis of confidential information gathered from various government organizations.

“Information that would have stayed within government agencies now reaches the country’s leaders,” a government official said. “We now get necessary instructions quickly.”

The secretariat “is making preparations for every conceivable scenario,” such as a contingency on the Korean Peninsula, at the instruction of Abe, a senior secretariat official said.

Diplomatic achievements by the secretariat are primarily attributable to Yachi, who has headed the NSC since its establishment.

In 2014, he and Chinese State Councilor Yang Jiechi concluded a four-point agreement that paved the way for Abe’s first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the same year.

Yachi was also working behind the scenes when Japan and South Korea concluded the historic 2015 agreement to resolve the issue of “comfort women,” who were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops before and during World War II.

The government has said it hopes to work more closely with China to maximize pressure on North Korea, which continues to develop and test nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles in the face of international condemnation.

The situation makes Yachi’s ties with Yang valuable, observers say. The key diplomat joined the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China’s Central Committee last year.

Yachi hosted Yang in the spa town of Hakone, Kanagawa Prefecture, in May last year. Now he says it is his turn to visit Yang, with an eye to laying the groundwork for the resumption of reciprocal visits by their leaders, a source said.