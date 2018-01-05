Japanese researchers return finger function to monkeys with spinal cord injuries

A joint Kyoto University and Osaka University research team said Friday it has succeeded in repairing finger function in monkeys with spinal cord injuries using an antibody against a protein that blocks neural regeneration.

Details of the findings by the team, including Kyoto University researcher Hiroshi Nakagawa, were published online by the British journal Cerebral Cortex the same day.

A clinical trial of the antibody treatment for spinal cord injury patients will be launched this year at the earliest by a group led by Osaka University and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp., sources said.

In Japan, over 5,000 spinal cord injuries occur each year through traffic accidents, among others, with more than 200,000 people currently suffering damage to the spinal cord. Only about 10 percent of those have been able to return to work or school after rehabilitation.

In the latest study, the team focused on the repulsive guidance molecule-a (RGMa) protein, which accumulates around a spinal lesion and acts as an inhibitor to nerve cell regeneration.

The researchers created an antibody to neutralize the RGMa and applied the antibody to rhesus monkeys that were not able to move their fingers due to spinal cord injuries for four weeks. After 14 weeks of observation, they found that the finger dexterity of the monkeys had recovered to at least 80 percent of the normal level.

The research indicates that treatment with the neutralizing antibody against the RGMa is “a potential target for achieving restored manual dexterity in primates,” the researchers said in the journal article.

“If the treatment is clinically applied to the early stages of damage, it may be effective,” said Masahiko Takada, a professor at Kyoto University’s Primate Research Institute and a member of the team.