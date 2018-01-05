McDonald’s Japan sales rise 8 percent in December

McDonald’s Holdings Co. (Japan) said Friday its same-store sales in December rose 8.0 percent from a year earlier, up for the 25th straight month.

The growth was led mainly by brisk sales of the Gracoro burger, which is only available in winter. In addition, special sauces for chicken nuggets offered for a limited time proved popular, the Japanese arm of U.S. hamburger giant McDonald’s Corp. said.

The number of customers grew 3.7 percent, up for the 24th consecutive month, and sales per customer rose 4.2 percent, marking an increase for the fifth straight month.

In the whole of 2017, same-store sales rose 12.2 percent, up for the second consecutive year, but the pace of growth slowed from the previous year’s 20.0 percent. The number of customers rose 8.9 percent, and sales per customer grew 3.0 percent.