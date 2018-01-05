Nikkei hits another 26-year high on Wall Street rise

The benchmark Nikkei average rose further and marked a fresh 26-year closing high on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, lifted by Wall Street’s overnight advance.

The 225-issue Nikkei average gained 208.20 points, or 0.89 percent, to end at 23,714.53 — the best finish since Jan. 6, 1992 — after surging 741.39 points Thursday.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 16.52 points, or 0.89 percent, at 1,880.34, a level unseen since Nov. 1, 1991. It gained 46.26 points the previous day.

Tokyo stocks opened higher, reflecting the brisk U.S. market, where the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 25,000 for the first time ever.

After the initial buying ran its course, stocks lost some ground due to selling to cash in gains, brokers said.

But the market regained steam in the afternoon, backed by purchases by nonresidents, brokers said.

Foreign investors stepped up buying of Japanese stocks “on the back of a strong global economy,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., cited “hopes for brisk earnings” from major Japanese companies to be released from next week as a factor behind the strong buying interest.

The Tokyo market’s advance was also driven by futures-led purchases, Ota said.

Otsuka noted that some domestic traders moved to lock in profits ahead of the release of the U.S. government’s job data for December later on Friday and the three-day weekend in Japan. The Tokyo market will be closed on Monday for a national holiday.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,302 to 655 in the TSE’s first section, while 106 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell slightly to 1.681 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.690 billion shares.

Automakers Toyota Motor Corp., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and Subaru Corp., as well as electronics and technology firms Panasonic Corp., TDK Corp. and Hitachi Ltd., were buoyant thanks to the yen’s weakening against the dollar.

Megabank group Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., insurers Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. and brokerage firm Nomura Holdings Inc. were upbeat after their U.S. peers gained ground in New York trading Thursday.

By contrast, J. Front Retailing Co. Ltd., Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Takashimaya Ltd. suffered losses due to weaker-than-expected same-store sales in December, announced by the respective department store operators Thursday, brokers said.

Blockchain-related SBI Holdings Inc. was hit by selling to lock in profits after surging Thursday.