Tokyo stocks continue to climb amid global rally

Tokyo stocks scaled 949.59 points in the past two days, with the Nikkei index ending at a fresh 26-year high Friday as strong shares overseas prompted further buying.

The 225-issue Nikkei stock average ended up 208.20 points, or 0.89 percent, from Thursday at 23,714.53 — its highest close since Jan. 6, 1992. The broader Topix index of all first section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange finished 16.52 points higher, a rise of 0.89 percent. Gainers were led by iron and steel, nonferrous metal, and electric power and gas issues.

On Thursday the Dow shot above 25,000 points for the first time as strong U.S. private-sector hiring data extended a stock rally already boosted by the recent U.S. tax reform.

“Tokyo stocks continued to advance as global markets were in a rally mode,” said Norihiro Fujito, senior investment strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. “There were strong expectations that (global) economic expansion will continue this year.”

Recent strong economic indicators, including manufacturing-related data in the U.S. and China, are keeping financial market participants upbeat, other brokers said.

Chihiro Ota, general manager of investment research at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc., said, “Foreign investors bought (Japanese) shares such as electric and gas, believing they lag behind other sectors.” Iron and steel and financial shares are also among such laggards, he added.

Brokers said geopolitical concerns over tensions on the Korean peninsula appear to be fading for the time being, after the United States and South Korea agreed to delay joint drills until after the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics.

Banks rose with Mitsubishi UFJ up 2.32 percent at ¥866.8 and Mizuho Financial up 1.24 percent at ¥212.1.

Firms in the oil industry also gained ground on higher crude prices. Japan Petroleum was up 2.13 percent at ¥3,115.

Toshiba jumped 2.16 percent to ¥330 after an agreement was reached to sell its troubled subsidiary Westinghouse to Brookfield Business Partners for $4.6 billion.

U.S. exchanges opened 2018 in full-throttle bull market mode bidding stocks up and continuing the succession of records seen last year, especially following the massive tax cut that U.S. President Donald Trump signed into law just before Christmas.

The blue-chip index hit the landmark within minutes of the opening bell and pushed higher from there before leveling off. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished at 25,075.13, up 0.6 percent.

“Donald Trump may or may not have the biggest nuclear button in the world, but his country does currently have one of the strongest equity indices,” said James Hughes at AxiTrader.

“It’s currently a brave trader who bets against the strength in stock markets over the short to medium term as the juggernaut rolls on,” he said.

The Dow has made a rapid trip from 24,000 points on Nov. 30, partly on enthusiasm over passage of the Republican-backed tax package that could boost company profits this year with across-the-board cuts to corporate taxes.

“For a long while in 2017 I would say the biggest driver was excitement and anticipation over tax reform, but at a certain point I think there was a handover to global economic growth really helping to carry the stock market,” said Invesco Chief Global Markets Strategist Kristina Hooper.

Big gains in U.S. blue chip companies have powered the Dow’s relentless rise to new heights over the past year, including an 87 percent gain in aerospace giant Boeing, a 70 percent rise in construction equipment maker Caterpillar and a 49 percent increase in Apple.

The Dow, which was founded in 1896 and is the oldest barometer of the U.S. stock market, has nearly quadrupled in value from its low during the financial crisis in early 2009. But the global economy and spending by people and businesses and governments were much slower to recover than stocks were.

“Instead of fiscal stimulus, we relied on monetary policy stimulus, which inflates asset prices as opposed to the overall economy,” Hooper said. Stocks have continued to climb as investors saw signs economic growth was finally improving.

Technology companies, which put up some of the biggest gains in the last year, continued to lead the market higher. And there was more good economic news Thursday: A report showed private U.S. businesses added 250,000 jobs last month, with smaller businesses adding 94,000.