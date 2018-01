Hundreds of students participated in a New Year calligraphy contest at Tokyo’s Budokan on Jan. 5. Children were split up by age group and asked to perfectly draw a word or phrase in traditional Japanese style.

Anyone in elementary school or older can participant in the contest. | REUTERS

Participants have to write in either traditional kanji characters or in hiragana depending on their age group. | REUTERS

First-grade children had to write てまり(temari, traditional Japanese handball game​). | REUTERS

Second-grade students had to write かどまつ (kadomatsu, traditional bamboo New Year’s decoration). | REUTERS