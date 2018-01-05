Bombshell book on Trump White House to be published early amid ‘cease and desist’ demands

The publisher of a bombshell book about Donald Trump’s White House has responded to demands to “cease and desist” publication by moving the release date to four days earlier than planned.

“Fire and Fury” by Michael Wolff, will be published on Friday rather than Jan. 9, publishers Henry Holt and Company said.

The decision was confirmed by author Michael Wolff, who tweeted:

“Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President.”

Trump instructed his lawyers to prevent the release of the expose, which quotes key Trump aides expressing serious doubt his fitness for office.

Wolff earlier expressed glee at the attention garnered by the book.

“Couldn’t be happier (obviously) with coverage of FIRE AND FURY,” he tweeted.

The White House was less pleased.

“I don’t think (Americans) really care about some trash that an author that no-one had ever heard of until today, or a fired employee, wants to peddle,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.