Bombshell book on Trump White House to be published early amid ‘cease and desist’ demands
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen as he delivers a message during the daily briefing hosted by U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS

AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – The publisher of a bombshell book about Donald Trump’s White House has responded to demands to “cease and desist” publication by moving the release date to four days earlier than planned.

“Fire and Fury” by Michael Wolff, will be published on Friday rather than Jan. 9, publishers Henry Holt and Company said.

The decision was confirmed by author Michael Wolff, who tweeted:

“Here we go. You can buy it (and read it) tomorrow. Thank you, Mr. President.”

Trump instructed his lawyers to prevent the release of the expose, which quotes key Trump aides expressing serious doubt his fitness for office.

Wolff earlier expressed glee at the attention garnered by the book.

“Couldn’t be happier (obviously) with coverage of FIRE AND FURY,” he tweeted.

The White House was less pleased.

“I don’t think (Americans) really care about some trash that an author that no-one had ever heard of until today, or a fired employee, wants to peddle,” said White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

U.S. President Donald Trump is seen as he delivers a message during the daily briefing hosted by U.S. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders at the White House in Washington Thursday. | REUTERS Michael Wolff of The Hollywood Reporter speaks at the Newseum in Washington last April. Wolff used to worry about the spotlight moving on. No longer. The author of an explosive book on President Donald Trump's administration is the target of a cease and desist letter from Trump's lawyers. And he's the focus of a campaign by the president's allies to cast doubt on the book's claim that Trump is a reluctant and troubled president. | AP

