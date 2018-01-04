Kumamoto Prefecture decides to allow foreign firms to use its Kumamon bear brand
Standing alongside Kumamon, the popular black bear mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, at a news conference at his office in Kumamoto on Thursday, Gov. Ikuo Kabashima announces a new policy to allow foreign businesses to use the Kumamon brand. | KYODO

Kumamoto Prefecture decides to allow foreign firms to use its Kumamon bear brand

JIJI

KUMAMOTO – The Kumamoto Prefectural Government said Thursday it will allow foreign businesses to make and sell products featuring Kumamon, the official black bear mascot of the southwestern Japan prefecture.

The lifting of the ban is expected to boost recognition of Kumamoto and help attract more visitors from abroad to the prefecture, Kumamoto officials said.

So far, the prefectural government had rejected use of the Kumamon brand by foreign businesses due to difficulties in patent management.

“I want to spread the Kumamon brand to the world,” Kumamoto Gov. Ikuo Kabashima said. The prefectural government will start accepting applications on Monday.

Foreign businesses will be charged a fee for using Kumamon. Revenue will be used for measures against pirated goods and costs for related operations.

The prefectural government will outsource the related operations, including granting approval for the use of Kumamon illustrations, to Japanese advertising agency Asatsu-DK Inc.

Domestic and overseas sales of Kumamon-related products, including stuffed toys and stationery, increased 27 percent in 2016 from the previous year to some ¥128 billion, according to the prefectural government.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Standing alongside Kumamon, the popular black bear mascot of Kumamoto Prefecture, at a news conference at his office in Kumamoto on Thursday, Gov. Ikuo Kabashima announces a new policy to allow foreign businesses to use the Kumamon brand. | KYODO

, , ,