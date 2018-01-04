Dollar weakens to around ¥112.50 in first Tokyo trade of 2018

The dollar weakened to around ¥112.50 in Tokyo trading late on Thursday, the first market day of 2018.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.57, down from ¥112.65 at the same time on Friday. There was no currency trading in Tokyo from Monday through Wednesday for New Year’s holidays. The euro was at $1.20, up from $1.19, and at ¥135.41, up from ¥134.67.

After fluctuating around ¥112.50 in early trading, the dollar climbed above ¥112.70 later in the morning thanks to a surge in Tokyo stock prices. But the dollar’s topside was capped in thin trading, falling around ¥112.60 toward noon.

The dollar remained at similar levels in the afternoon, despite the benchmark 225-issue Nikkei average’s further rise. In late trading, the dollar briefly retreated to around ¥112.50.

A foreign exchange broker said that robust stock prices were supportive for the dollar but that currency trading lacked vigor as there were fewer market players after the holidays.

An official of a major Japanese bank said that the dollar will likely attract purchases if the U.S. government’s jobs data for December, to be announced on Friday, turn out to be strong and bring about a rise in U.S. long-term interest rates.