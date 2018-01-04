Japanese novels enjoy growing popularity in China

Japanese novels are increasingly popular in China, with mainly young people showing interest in contemporary works by authors such as Keigo Higashino and Haruki Murakami.

At one of the largest bookstores in Shanghai late last month half of the 10 best-selling foreign novels were Higashino’s works, including “Namiya Zakkaten no Kiseki” (“The Miracles of the Namiya General Store”) which ranked second.

A novel by Japanese-born British author Kazuo Ishiguro, who won the 2017 Nobel Prize in Literature, was in first place. Until then Higashino novels had topped the list for a while, according to an employee at the bookstore.

Higashino’s works started to become popular four or five years ago, and the bookstore has set up an area dedicated to the Japanese author where stacks of his novels can be found.

The fad over Higashino’s works began in the coastal districts of China and then spread to inland areas, an official at a publishing company said, adding that novels by Miyuki Miyabe and Kotaro Isaka are also becoming ever more popular among Chinese readers.

More and more Chinese people are also showing interest in Japanese modern and classic literature.

Sales of “Ningen Shikkaku” (“No Longer Human”) by the late, renowned novelist Osamu Dazai began to shoot up about a year ago, and “Genji Monogatari”(“The Tale of Genji”) — a classic work — is also selling well.

A local researcher said that China is culturally close to Japan. Chinese people’s interest in Japanese novels is increasing as improvements in their living standards have made it easier for them to understand the contents of the books as events to which they can relate, the researcher added.