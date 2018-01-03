99 inmates still at large after deadly prison riot in Brazil
This photo released by Brazilian newspaper O Popular shows guards bringing prisoners back to the Coronel Odenir Guimaraes State Prison in Aparecida de Goiania, Goias, Brazil, Monday. Nine prisoners were killed and 14 injured in a riot on New Year's Day triggered by a fight between rival groups. According to the Goias security secretariat, 233 inmates escaped. Although many returned on their own, around 100 are still missing. | AFP-JIJI

/

99 inmates still at large after deadly prison riot in Brazil

AP

SAO PAULO – Police say 99 inmates are at large following a prison riot that left nine dead and 14 injured in central Brazil.

The two-hour uprising occurred Monday at the Colonia Agroindustrial prison in the Aparecida de Goiania Complex in the state of Goias.

The state’ Public Safety and Prison Affairs Department said Tuesday the riot broke out when inmates from one cell block invaded three others where prisoners from rival gangs are housed. The attackers set mattresses on fire when they entered the neighboring corridors and burned the bodies of those killed.

Police say 143 of the 242 prisoners who fled during the riot had been recaptured by Tuesday morning. Nearly 130 inmates fled during the violence but returned voluntarily when the riot ended

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

This photo released by Brazilian newspaper O Popular shows guards bringing prisoners back to the Coronel Odenir Guimaraes State Prison in Aparecida de Goiania, Goias, Brazil, Monday. Nine prisoners were killed and 14 injured in a riot on New Year's Day triggered by a fight between rival groups. According to the Goias security secretariat, 233 inmates escaped. Although many returned on their own, around 100 are still missing. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,