Seven-Eleven Japan aiming to mark sales growth for 70 months in row

Convenience store operator Seven-Eleven Japan Co. is aiming for a 70-month streak of store sales growth on a year-on-year basis, its president, Kazuki Furuya, has said in a recent interview.

In October, the firm’s same-store sales fell 0.5 percent from the year before, logging the first decline in 63 months, as the number of customers dropped. The decrease was due mainly to the approach of two typhoons toward Japan.

Furuya underlined the company’s plan to continue expanding its store network aggressively, saying that “we’ll open some 1,600 stores annually in the next three years.”

Convenience store operators are in a tough race for customers as the total number of outlets in Japan has reached some 60,000. In addition, the industry faces increasingly severe competition with drugstores and other retailers.

“The number (of stores) doesn’t matter if we raise the quality,” he said, underscoring Seven-Eleven Japan’s resolve to beat rivals by continuing to revamp its products, which include bento boxed meals and sōzai prepared foods, and improve its services.

While suggesting that the company is not suffering a store staff shortage, Furuya said creating a better environment for its existing workers is “the most effective measure” to help the firm maintain sufficient staff.

Improving the work environment will “bring new workers,” he said.

Some convenience store chains are moving to review round-the-clock operations in the face of staff shortages.

But Furuya emphasized that convenience stores are “convenient” because they are open 24 hours a day.

“Sales would fall by 30 percent if we close at night,” he said. “We won’t stop” round-the-clock operations.

Seven-Eleven Japan substantially changed its store layout in 2017 to expand the sales space for bento, sōzai and frozen foods. As a result, the number of female customers has increased, Furuya said. “We’ll change the store layout to the new one for all of our outlets in 10 years or so,” he added.