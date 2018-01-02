Project to recycle old mobile phones for Olympic medals gets off to slow start

With about 2½ years to go before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics kick off, a novel project to create gold, silver and bronze medals from used mobile phones and other electronic devices, so-called urban mines, is having trouble getting off the ground.

The project, launched in April 2017 by the Olympic organizing committee, calls for making all of some 5,000 medals for the quadrennial sporting events from recycled metals.

To achieve that goal, the project organizers have asked local governments to cooperate by installing recycling boxes.

Of all municipalities in the country, 1,220 or about 70 percent, have expressed their intention to join the project. But the participation rate differs greatly between the different prefectures.

All municipalities are taking part in the project in seven of the nation’s 47 prefectures — Toyama, Fukui, Wakayama, Yamaguchi, Kagawa, Ehime and Kumamoto.

By contrast, the proportion of participating municipalities is below 50 percent in seven other prefectures, with the lowest figure — in Fukushima — standing at 33.9 percent, followed by 36.6 percent in Okinawa and 37.1 percent in Yamagata.

“It’s difficult to force municipalities to participate in the project,” an official in Kochi Prefecture, where the rate stands at 41.2 percent, the fourth lowest, said.

The official pointed to impediments such as how to deal with personal information stored in used mobile phones and contracts between municipal governments and industrial waste disposal companies.

To produce approximately 5,000 medals, an estimated 8 tons of metal are needed.

Meanwhile, an official with the Wakayama Prefectural Government said that recycling boxes were installed after Wakayama Gov. Yoshinobu Nisaka asked all municipalities in the prefecture for cooperation.

“A prefectural government’s engagement would raise the participation rate,” the official said.

As part of efforts to boost local communities’ participation in the project while curbing their costs, the Environment Ministry has sent recycling boxes to all cities, towns, villages and wards across the country and called for them to be placed at local government offices.

The ministry also plans to approach local economic organizations for support to encourage more municipalities to join the initiative.

“We do want municipal governments to install recycling boxes and utilize them to help local people feel that they are playing a role in the Olympic and Paralympic Games,” an official of the ministry said.