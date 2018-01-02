Pope issues anti-war photo featuring victims of Nagasaki atomic bombing

JIJI

BERLIN – Pope Francis has issued a card showing a 1945 photo of victims of the U.S. atomic bombing of Nagasaki in a warning against war.

According to media reports, the Pope asked that the card be distributed with the words “the fruit of war” written on the back.

The photo captures a boy carrying his dead brother on his shoulders while waiting in line at a crematorium.

A portion of the photo’s caption says the young boy’s sadness is expressed only in his gesture of biting his lips. The photo was reported to have been taken by a U.S. military photographer.

The atomic bomb was dropped on Aug. 9, 1945, in the closing days of World War II, three days after the U.S. atomic bombing of Hiroshima.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Pope Francis has issued a card showing victims of the 1945 Nagasaki atomic bombing in an effort to convey the importance of peace. | VATICAN CITY / VIA KYODO

, ,