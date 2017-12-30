Food poisoning sickens 70 at Kyoto hot springs inn

In an apparent case of food poisoning earlier this month, 70 people came down with symptoms after eating at a hot springs inn in Kyoto and eight were found to be infected by the norovirus, the Kyoto Prefectural Government said Saturday.

The Kyoto Prefectural Government ordered the inn to suspend business for three days starting Saturday. None of the 70, who complained of vomiting and diarrhea, is in serious condition.

Local authorities believe the virus originated from an employee.

According to the prefecture, the 70 men and women, roughly between 20 and 90 years of age, were in five different tour groups that had lunch at the Yumotokan inn in Kyotango from Dec. 20 to 23. The tours originated in neighboring Hyogo and Shiga prefectures.