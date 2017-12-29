Keidanren to tap Hitachi Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi as next chief, sources say

Keidanren, Japan’s largest business lobby, has decided to pick Hitachi Ltd. Chairman Hiroaki Nakanishi as its next leader, people familiar with the matter said Friday.

The lobby is also known as the Japan Business Federation.

The appointment of Nakanishi, 71, might be approved at next month’s meeting of Keidanren’s board of councilors next month, they said. He will replace 74-year-old Sadayuki Sakakibara, senior adviser to Toray Industries Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. Chairman Nobuyuki Koga, 67, is expected to take the No. 2 post of board of councilors chairman, replacing Hiromichi Iwasa, chairman and CEO of Mitsui Fudosan Co., they said.

The appointment will be finalized at the lobby’s general meeting in late May. The Keidanren chairman typically serves two two-year terms.

Both Nakanishi and Koga serve as vice chairs of the business federation.

It will be the first time for an executive from the major industrial machinery manufacturer to occupy Keidanren’s top post. People close to Sakakibara have said he would pick his successor from current or former vice chairs who are from manufacturers with solid business performance.

A graduate of the University of Tokyo’s Faculty of Engineering, Nakanishi joined Hitachi in 1970. He became president in 2010 and chairman in April 2014.

Hitachi incurred a consolidated net loss of ¥787.3 billion in the year through March 2009, which was the largest lost ever posted by a Japanese manufacturer at the time.

Nakanishi successfully rebuilt Hitachi’s operations partly by promoting structural reforms. He also served as top representative of its European and North American operations.

Nakanishi has been a favorite within Keidanren, given his background and political ties, the sources said. He has a good relationship with the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and was a member of a government panel on future investment headed by Abe.