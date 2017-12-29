Dollar cuts gains to end flat around ¥112.70 in Tokyo

The dollar gave up early gains to move around ¥112.70 in Tokyo trading Friday, the final market day of 2017 in Japan.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥112.65-65, down slightly from ¥112.72-72 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1952-1952, up from $1.1939-1940, and at ¥134.67-68, edging up from ¥134.60-62.

The dollar rose to around ¥112.90 in early trading thanks to position-adjustment buying.

But the U.S. currency fell back to levels around ¥112.70, after failing to top ¥113 in overnight trading abroad.

The dollar later traded in a narrow range in the absence of fresh trading incentives, with no market participants trying to build fresh investment positions on the final trading day of the year.

“The dollar-yen rate showed some fluctuations in the morning as market traders adjusted positions, but a wait-and-see mood strengthened later,” an official at a currency brokerage firm said.