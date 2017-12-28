CDP grants membership to former DP leader Renho

The major opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan on Thursday approved the membership of former Democratic Party leader Renho.

She is the CDP’s sixth lawmaker in the Upper House.

As the DP is set to make a decision after the turn of the year on the handling of Renho’s letter of resignation from the party, she will have dual membership at the DP and the CDP for the time being.

But the DP has objected strongly to the CDP’s decision to approve her membership before completion of DP procedures related to her departure from the party.

The CDP plans to file for political subsidies by showing proof that Renho belongs to the party.

It appears that the CDP rushed to approve Renho’s entry as the number of lawmakers as of Jan. 1 is the basis for calculating the value of subsidies awarded to each political party.

“We welcome Renho because she has stated that she shares our party’s philosophies and policies,” CDP Secretary-General Tetsuro Fukuyama told reporters. “We’re pinning high hopes on her ability to send out our party’s messages at the Diet,” he said.

Meanwhile, DP leader Kohei Otsuka told a press conference that Renho’s exit “is very regrettable.” He criticized the CDP for accepting her membership before the DP’s procedures on her departure were completed.