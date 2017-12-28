Dollar slips to near ¥112.70 as year-end approaches in Japan

The dollar slipped to around ¥112.70 in Tokyo trading Thursday, weighed down by a fall in Tokyo stock prices and position-adjustment selling ahead of the year-end.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥112.72-72, down from ¥113.18-18 at the same time Wednesday. The euro was at $1.1939-1940, up from $1.1867-1867, and at ¥134.60-62, up from ¥134.32-32.

The dollar moved in a tight range around ¥113.20 in thin morning trading, with the approach of the end of the year.

The U.S. currency fell below ¥113 in the afternoon as Tokyo stocks gave up early gains.

“The dollar was also pressured by a news report that North Korea is preparing for a missile firing,” an official at a foreign-exchange margin trading service firm said.

“Since the number of market participants was very small, the dollar’s fall was exaggerated,” one market source said.

In late hours, the dollar was stuck in a narrow range around ¥112.70, showing no clear direction due to a lack of fresh trading incentives.

“Currency players have almost finished trading for the year,” a Japanese bank official said.