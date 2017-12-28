Tokyo stocks veer lower on profit-taking with big players on sidelines

Stocks fell back on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Thursday, dragged down by sales from individual investors looking to lock in profits.

The 225-issue Nikkei average fell 127.23 points, or 0.56 percent, to end at 22,783.98. On Wednesday the key market gauge rose 18.52 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed down 10.76 points, or 0.59 percent, at 1,819.03, after climbing 2.78 points the previous day.

The key gauges fluctuated narrowly around the previous day’s closing levels until early afternoon trading, their downside supported by individual players’ purchases of small- and mid-cap issues amid the absence of foreign and domestic institutional investors on year-end holidays, brokers said.

The market then came under selling pressure as individuals moved for profit-taking, they said.

In addition, investor sentiment was dampened by the yen’s rise against the dollar during the afternoon session, market sources said.

There was lethargy in the market lingering from the Christmas holidays, said an official at a bank-affiliated securities firm.

“It seems that the Nikkei tends to meet with selling when it approaches 23,000,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

Stock prices are struggling to break out of the cycle of buying on dips and profit-taking around current levels, especially when the main players are just individuals, Ichikawa hinted.

Some semiconductor-related and telecommunications issues attracted purchases in the afternoon, but the buying lacked power to push up the whole market, he said.

On the relatively steep fall on Thursday, an official of a midsize securities firm said that stock prices tend to “move sharply when selling prevails” in a market with a small number of participants.

It will likely be difficult for the Nikkei to rise above 23,000 before the end of this year, as the market has “already factored in major trading incentives, including the economic conditions of Japan, corporate earnings and the political situation in the United States,” Ichikawa said.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,353 to 606 on the TSE’s first section, while 103 issues were unchanged.

Volume inched up to 997 million shares from Wednesday’s 981 million shares.

Oil wholesaler Idemitsu met with selling after the founding family said Wednesday it had increased its equity take in the company. The family is against Idemitsu’s proposal to merge with industry rival Showa Shell. Selling prompted by the news also pushed down Showa Shell.

Nippon Sheet Glass was sluggish a day after revising its earnings forecast downward for the year ending March.

By contrast, electronics trading house Mitachi surged 18.18 percent to rewrite its listing-to-date high for the first time in more than 13 years after reporting brisk earnings for June-November on Wednesday.

Nonferrous metal producers such as Sumitomo Metal Mining were upbeat on the back of higher materials prices, including copper.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average fell 110 points to 22,780.