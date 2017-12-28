BOJ panel entertains rate hike before 2% inflation target achieved

At a December policy meeting, the Bank of Japan’s decision-making board discussed a scenario in which continued economic improvement could lead the central bank to raise interest rates before it reaches its 2 percent inflation target, a summary of opinions showed Thursday.

Many board members voiced the need to continue aggressive monetary easing as there is still a “long way to go” for inflation to pick up, according to the summary. But one member suggested that a rate hike may become appropriate if “economic activity and prices . . . continue to improve going forward.”

“The situation may occur where the bank will need to consider whether adjustments in the level of interest rates will be necessary” under the current policy framework, “including from the perspective of strengthening the sustainability of the framework,” the policymaker said.

Recent signs of a strengthening economy include seven straight quarters of economic growth through the July-September quarter and nationwide unemployment falling to a 24-year low. But core consumer price gains excluding volatile fresh food prices remain at 0.9 percent from a year earlier, still some distance from the 2 percent target.

The board decided by a majority vote at the two-day meeting through Dec. 21 to maintain its unorthodox stimulus to keep its short-term policy rate at minus 0.1 percent and guide the 10-year government bond yield to around zero.

Ultralow interest rates have boosted economic activity but have also been criticized for side effects including the erosion of earnings at commercial banks.

Some on the board showed concern about this, with one member saying “in conducting monetary policy, it will be necessary to take into account such changes in the environment as well as the side effects of the measures.”

The BOJ’s heavy purchases of risky assets including exchange-traded funds also raised similar concerns at the meeting, with one policymaker saying “given that stock prices and corporate profits . . . are expected to continue to develop firmly going forward, their policy effects and the possible side effects should be examined from every angle.”