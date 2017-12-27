Foreign students studying in Japan reaches record high

The number of foreign students enrolled in Japanese schools totaled a record 267,042 as of May, with most coming from Asian countries, a government affiliate said Wednesday.

The number of students registered at universities or language schools rose 11.6 percent from a year earlier, according to the Japan Student Services Organization, an independent administrative body affiliated with the education ministry.

“With more Japanese companies operating in Asia, it seems that people in the region feel familiar with (the idea of) studying or working in Japan,” said an official of the organization.

The number of students studying at universities or higher educational institutions stood at 188,384, up 10.1 percent from a year before, while those studying at language schools came to 78,658, up 15.4 percent.

By country and region, the largest number of students came from China at 107,260, followed by Vietnam at 61,671, Nepal at 21,500 and South Korea at 15,740.

Separate data released by the Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology showed that in 2015, Japanese students studying at foreign universities or attending regular programs totaled 54,676, down 236 from the previous year.

The United States was the most popular destination with 19,060 students. China came second with 14,085, followed by Taiwan with 6,319.