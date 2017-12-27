Scandal-hit Nissan, Subaru log lower domestic output in November

Domestic output by Nissan Motor Co. and Subaru Corp. fell in November from a year earlier due to production halts at domestic factories prompted by inspection violations, data showed Wednesday.

Nissan, the nation’s second-largest automaker by volume, said its domestic output tumbled 42.9 percent to 59,227 vehicles while domestic sales dropped 27.4 percent to 34,682. Both figures declined for the second straight month following revelations that uncertified employees for years conducted inspections required of cars sold domestically.

Subaru’s domestic output dropped 8.2 percent to 60,223 vehicles due in part to a brief halt in late November to production at its main plant in Gunma Prefecture. Like Nissan, uncertified employees were found to have been conducting vehicle inspections at Subaru.

But a Subaru spokeswoman said the decline mainly reflected the weakening Chinese market and drop in production of the aging Forester compact sport utility vehicle. Subaru’s domestic sales declined 12.8 percent to 12,161 vehicles.

The combined domestic production of all eight major Japanese automakers in November increased 0.5 percent from a year before to 803,627 vehicles, according to data released by the companies.

Toyota Motor Corp. said it produced 295,631 vehicles domestically, up 7.6 percent, while its domestic sales rose 1.3 percent to 132,737.

Honda Motor Co. produced 78,879 vehicles in Japan, down 3.2 percent, as its domestic sales increased 4.4 percent to 60,715.

Mazda Motor Corp. produced 93,474 vehicles at home, down 0.2 percent from a year earlier, while its domestic sales tumbled 19.3 percent to 13,102 vehicles.

Suzuki Motor Corp., Daihatsu Motor Co. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. all logged domestic production increases.

Combined exports of the eight automakers increased 2.7 percent to 413,380 vehicles, with Suzuki seeing a 68.6 percent surge from a year before on solid business performance in Europe.

The combined overseas output of the eight automakers edged up 0.1 percent to 1,760,138 vehicles.