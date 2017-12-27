Dollar moves tightly around ¥113.20 in Tokyo

The dollar fluctuated in a narrow range around ¥113.20 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, lacking a clear direction in the absence of fresh trading incentives.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.18-18, down from ¥113.29-29 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1867-1867, down from $1.1871-1872, and at ¥134.32-32, down from ¥134.50-50.

After moving narrowly around ¥113.20 in early trading, the dollar attracted buying thanks to a rebound in Tokyo stock prices and demand from Japanese importers.

“The dollar apparently drew purchases from some companies for year-end settlement,” an official at a currency brokerage firm said.

After rising to around ¥113.35, the U.S. currency’s upside was limited at levels around ¥113.20.

“The dollar was hit by selling by market players who moved to adjust their investment positions before the year-end,” an official at another currency brokerage house said.

“The currency market was quiet, as typically seen in the year-end period,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.