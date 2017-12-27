Japan’s Hotel Okura to open first luxury outlet in Philippines in 2018

Japan’s Hotel Okura Co. will open its first luxury hotel in the Philippines next year as part of efforts to expand overseas, capitalizing on growing numbers of travelers to the Southeast Asian country.

The company has contracted with Travellers International Hotel Group Inc., the operator of an integrated casino resort near Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport, to manage the new hotel under the premium Japanese brand.

The 11-story Hotel Okura Manila, scheduled for completion in the autumn of 2018, will stand inside the compound of the Resorts World Manila casino complex. It will have 191 rooms, with a standard room size of about 60 square meters, Hotel Okura said.

The Tokyo-based firm has also sealed a similar contract with Resorts World Bayshore City Inc., a subsidiary of the resort owner, for another Okura brand hotel to be opened in or after 2020.

The 13-story hotel with 380 rooms will be part of Bayshore City Resorts World, an integrated resort located on the coast of Manila Bay in Paranaque, Metropolitan Manila.

With the fastest growing economy in the region, the Philippines has seen the number of foreign visitors rise an average 10 percent annually in recent years to reach about 5.9 million in 2016, according to Hotel Okura. The local government has set a target of 12 million inbound tourists by 2022.

The chain is betting on business expansion overseas — particularly in Asia — as its growth strategy, seeking to operate 100 hotels by 2020, up from the current 72 of which 25 are run abroad.

Under the group’s expansion plan, eight hotels are due to open by 2020, including in Myanmar’s Yangon, Cambodia’s Phnom Penh, and Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City and Hai Phong, the company said.