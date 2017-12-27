Tokyo stocks make marginal rebound

Stocks rebounded modestly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday while lacking major trading incentives.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 18.52 points, or 0.08 percent, to end at 22,911.21. On Tuesday, the key market gauge fell 46.49 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 2.78 points, or 0.15 percent, at 1,829.79, after losing 4.92 points the previous day.

The Nikkei average hovered around the previous day’s closing level in early trading after sluggish overnight performances of U.S. equities, with its downside underpinned by buying on dips, brokers said.

The Nikkei later came under downward pressure as stocks of companies that close their books in December went ex-dividend.

But the key market indicator managed to return to the plus side, partly helped by purchases of small- and mid-cap issues by individual investors, brokers said.

“In one way, it can be said that investors have reconfirmed the firmness of the Japanese economy, including through the jobless rate” for November, announced by the government on Tuesday, said Mitsuo Shimizu, equity strategist at Japan Asia Securities Co., explaining the solidity of the market.

But it is more precise to say that there are “no actual reasons” for the gains of the Nikkei and Topix on Wednesday, Shimizu said, noting that a dearth of trading incentives provided such a situation.

“It’s a positive sign (for the future of the market) that small- and mid-cap issues attracted hefty purchases, however,” Shimizu said.

In addition, individuals seem to have shown appetite for startup stocks in the TSE’s Mothers and Jasdaq markets, in particular issues in the Mothers, said an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm.

There is still a chance that the Nikkei will close above the psychologically important 23,000 threshold during the remaining two trading days of the year, as thin trading means that the market is unlikely to face heavy selling pressure, Shimizu indicated.

Rising issues far outnumbered falling ones 1,472 to 494 in the TSE’s first section, while 82 issues were unchanged.

Volume fell to 981 million shares from Tuesday’s 1.09 billion shares.

Oil firms Cosmo Energy, Japex, Idemitsu and JXTG were upbeat on the back of higher crude oil prices after a pipeline explosion in Libya.

Mimasu Semiconductor Industry attracted purchases after it revised up its earnings forecast for the year ending in May.

Kawasaki Heavy rallied 7.95 percent after Nomura Securities revised up its investment rating and stock price target for the shipbuilder.

By contrast, camera-maker Canon as well as beer brewers Asahi, Kirin and Sapporo were downbeat after they went ex-dividend.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key March contract on the Nikkei average rose 40 points to 22,890.