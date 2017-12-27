Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ to acquire Indonesia’s Bank Danamon

Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ said it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Bank Danamon Indonesia for up to ¥700 billion.

The move, announced Tuesday, is part of the bank’s effort to strengthen its foreign holdings in response to a slump in domestic operations stemming from the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate policy.

The acquisition is expected to lift the proportion of overseas operations to nearly 50 percent of the bank’s total earnings, from 40 percent in fiscal 2016.

The unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. signed an agreement Tuesday with Danamon’s largest shareholder, Temasek Holdings Pte. Ltd., Singapore’s state-owned investment fund.

The Tokyo-based bank will complete the acquisition in stages, as the Indonesian government limits initial foreign investment in any domestic firm to 40 percent.

The company will initially acquire about 20 percent of Danamon, the fifth largest commercial bank in Indonesia in terms of market capitalization, for ¥133.4 billion by the end of the year.

The stake will be raised to 40 percent by September 2018 and will eventually rise to 73.8 percent at a yet-to-be determined date.

Danamon has strength in auto and business loans.

Indonesia has a population of over 260 million, the largest in Southeast Asia. The country’s economy has been expanding at an annual rate of some 5 percent in recent years.

“There is room for future expansion in the banking business” in Indonesia, an official of the Japanese bank said.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group invested $9 billion in U.S. financial giant Morgan Stanley following the global financial crisis of 2008.

The banking group also expanded its operations in Southeast Asia by acquiring Thailand’s Bank of Ayudhya in 2013, as well as by investing in major commercial banks in Vietnam and the Philippines.