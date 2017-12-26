Dollar stuck around ¥113.30 in Tokyo

The dollar was range-bound around ¥113.30 in Tokyo on Tuesday as trading continued to be thin around Christmas Day.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.29-29, up slightly from ¥113.21-26 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1871-1872, against $.$1875-1876, and at ¥134.50-50, up from ¥134.29-44.

The greenback rose moderately in midmorning trading thanks to purchases from Japanese importers, but its topside was capped later.

Currency players reacted little to a series of Japanese economic data released in the morning, including the consumer price index for November, market sources said.

“As the dollar-yen pair was caught in a tight range around the previous day’s levels, investors found it difficult to trade actively,” a foreign exchange broker said.