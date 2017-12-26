South Korea lacked communication with ‘comfort women’ on deal with Japan, foreign minister says

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha said Tuesday the process of reaching a deal with Japan on “comfort women,” who were forced to work in Japanese wartime military brothels, “lacked significantly” in communication with the victims.

Kang made the remark a day before the government of President Moon Jae-in was set to announce the results of its review of the December 2015 deal, which was hailed as a landmark agreement at the time but has since been seen in South Korea as deeply controversial.

According to the Yonhap news agency, Seoul plans to make its final decision on how to approach the agreement after hearing the opinions of victims and citizen groups.

“I think it’s right to reflect the voices of the victims and civic groups well through sufficient communication in deciding the government’s position,” Kang told reporters.

Kang emphasized that Seoul’s decision will not entirely rely on the results of the government panel’s report.

“The task force’s review is about the procedure by which the deal was reached and its evaluation, not about any policy recommendations,” Kang was quoted by Yonhap as saying. “What diplomatic policy the government is to take does not rely entirely on the review outcome.”

She added: “The outcome should be taken into account, but there should be communication with the victims as well.”

While Tokyo has called for Seoul to uphold the 2015 deal, the Moon government, inaugurated in May, opted to look into how the deal was reached under the government of his predecessor Park Geun-hye, arguing that the majority of South Koreans do not approve of it.

In the deal, the two countries agreed to resolve the decades-old issue “finally and irreversibly.” Japan agreed to provide ¥1 billion ($8.8 million) to a South Korean fund last year to help the victims and their families.

South Korea said in the deal that it “acknowledges” Japan’s concerns about a statue symbolizing comfort women that was installed near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and would “strive to solve” the issue “in an appropriate manner.”

The accord proved controversial among the victims and the South Korean public. Some said they felt that victims’ voices were ignored and that Japan’s fresh apology was inadequate.

Japan has called for the removal of the statue near its embassy in Seoul and another later erected close to its consulate in Busan. But it has made little progress as the issue remains highly sensitive in South Korea.

In Tokyo on Tuesday, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga urged the South Korean government to follow through on the deal, which he said has been highly praised internationally.

“The leaders of the two countries have promised (to uphold the deal) before the international community and it is extremely important for it to be steadily implemented,” the top government spokesman said.