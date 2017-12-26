Tokyo stocks turn lower in thin trade

Stocks fell back Tuesday, with activities remaining thin amid a dearth of major market-moving news.

The Nikkei 225 average fell 46.49 points, or 0.20 percent, to end at 22,892.69, down for the first time in three trading days. On Monday, the key market gauge rose 36.42 points.

The Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, was down 4.92 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,827.01, posting the first lower finish in five sessions. It climbed 2.85 points Monday.

A wide range of sectors came under mild selling pressure as investors moved to lock in profits, brokers said.

The market was quiet throughout the day, because foreign investors were away for Christmas holidays and many overseas markets were closed Monday, they said.

Tuesday was the final trading day for investors to secure the right to dividends on stocks of companies that close their books at the end of this month. But purchases of such stocks were not as strong as expected, market sources said.

“Continuous selling for cashing in gains was seen,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.

Investors took a wait-and-see mood prior to the resumption of trading on the U.S. stock market Tuesday, according to Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc.

Wall Street will also likely lack trading incentives, but it is seen performing firmly as investors will “step up purchases of companies that are expected to report brisk earnings in January,” Otani said.

SMBC Nikko’s Ota predicted that Wednesday’s condition of the Tokyo market will be “somewhat better” than on Tuesday on the back of the U.S. market’s expected strength, while noting that the situation will basically remain the same.

There still is the possibility that the Nikkei will reach 23,000 and rise further for the remaining trading days of this year if futures-led buybacks grow amid thin trading, Otani said.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,200 to 752 on the first section, while 112 issues were unchanged.

Volume inched up to 1.094 billion shares from Monday’s 1.056 billion.

Large-cap issues, including game maker Nintendo, automaker Toyota and clothing store operator Fast Retailing, met with profit-taking.

Another clothing retailer Shimamura was downbeat after it announced Monday disappointing earnings for the nine months to Nov. 20.

By contrast, department store operator Takashimaya, which reported brisk earnings for September-November on Monday, drew hefty purchases. Peers J. Front Retaining and Isetan Mitsukoshi were also buoyant.

Construction machinery maker Komatsu was upbeat on expectations that the industry will continue to attract robust demand next year on the back of the global economic recovery. The issue briefly rose to as high as ¥4,096, rewriting its all-time high for the first time in 10 years and two months.