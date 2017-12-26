Japan’s regional banks cooperate in employee-relocation exchange

Regional banks are helping each other with interbank employee relocation, hiring workers who have had to resign their positions and move due to family reasons.

Through a support program launched in April 2015, about 120 workers have been re-employed by participating banks in areas where they newly settled. The program includes 64 regional banks across Japan.

Employees who need to relocate for reasons including marriage, transfers of partners to positions in other areas, or care for family members are eligible to make use of the human resources program.

Banks benefit since they get to add experienced staff without having to train new hires from scratch.

The program is also expected to contribute to women’s career advancement. Although available for all genders, so far only women have taken advantage of the program. The participants have an average age of 28, and many are tellers.

Shiho Koshio, in her 20s, left 77 Bank, based in Sendai, and joined Toho Bank, headquartered in Fukushima, after she got married.

“My re-employment was smooth,” Koshio said. “It was like an internal transfer rather than getting a job at a different company.”

She added that the tasks of bank employees are similar at any bank and that she could utilize her prior knowledge and skills.

This month, human resources personnel from participating banks held a meeting in Tokyo with re-employed workers in an effort to uncover problems and consider improvements.

Officials said some re-employed workers talked not only about the benefits of the program but also about difficulties adapting to new workplaces.

One official said it is necessary to keep supporting re-employed workers so positive relationships can be formed across banks.