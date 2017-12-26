Secret Service interviews person over horse manure gift sent to Treasury chief
A card that went with the box of horse manure for U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, according to Robert Strong of Eagle Rock, California, is seen in this image released on Monday. | COURTESY ROBERT STRONG / HANDOUT / VIA REUTERS

AP

LOS ANGELES – The U.S. Secret Service says it has interviewed someone claiming responsibility for delivering a gift-wrapped package of horse manure addressed to Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin (mih-NOO’-shin).

The box was found Saturday at the home of Mnuchin’s neighbor in the wealthy Bel Air neighborhood in Los Angeles. The LAPD bomb squad responded to the package, which police say was marked as being from “the American people.”

Secret Service spokesman Cody Starken said Monday that the agency was contacted by Los Angeles police and interviewed a person who claimed responsibility. He declined to identify the person.

Starken says the Secret Service takes all confirmed and alleged threats seriously. He says the agency typically doesn’t comment on possible criminal investigations or interviewing practices.

