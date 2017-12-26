Mexico nabs alleged mastermind of high-profile reporter Miroslava Breach’s slaying
A woman places a candle in front of pictures of murdered journalists Miroslava Breach (left) and Javier Valdez during a demonstration against the killing of journalists, outside the Interior Ministry in Mexico City in May. Mexican authorities have arrested a man suspected of ordering the March killing of journalist Breach. The National Security Commission said in a statement that the suspect was detained along with two others Monday in the town of Bacobampo, Sonora state. | AP

/

Mexico nabs alleged mastermind of high-profile reporter Miroslava Breach’s slaying

AP

MEXICO CITY – Federal police arrested a man early Monday suspected of ordering the March murder of Miroslava Breach, one of the highest-profile journalists slain this year amid a wave of such killings in Mexico.

The National Security Commission said in a statement that the 43-year-old suspect was detained along with two others in a morning operation in the town of Bacobampo, Sonora state.

It identified him as the presumed head of a criminal gang with a strong presence in parts of Sonora and Chihuahua states.

Chihuahua Gov. Javier Corral alleged in a tweet that the man was the “intellectual author” of Breach’s murder.

Breach, 54, was a respected correspondent for the national newspaper La Jornada and also contributed to other papers in the cities of Chihuahua and Juarez. She was shot eight times outside her garage in Chihuahua city the morning of March 23.

A rolled-up cardboard message was reportedly left at the scene that said “for being a tattletale.”

At least 10 journalists have been murdered this year in the country, one of the world’s deadliest for the profession.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman places a candle in front of pictures of murdered journalists Miroslava Breach (left) and Javier Valdez during a demonstration against the killing of journalists, outside the Interior Ministry in Mexico City in May. Mexican authorities have arrested a man suspected of ordering the March killing of journalist Breach. The National Security Commission said in a statement that the suspect was detained along with two others Monday in the town of Bacobampo, Sonora state. | AP

, , , ,