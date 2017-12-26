Tokyo university-bound regional high school grads to be coached on finding jobs back home

The government plans to give high school students advancing to universities in the Tokyo area more opportunities to learn about regional companies in order to encourage them to return to their home communities after graduation and find jobs there, Jiji Press has learned.

Among other things, the government, in cooperation with local governments and businesses, plans to offer job seminars for high school students just before they move to Tokyo, so they can find it easier to come back to their hometowns for work after graduating from universities, sources said.

Details, including the timing of holding such events, will be discussed later, according to the sources.

Under its revised comprehensive strategy to overcome population falls and revitalize regional economies, the government aims to balance population flows from and into the greater Tokyo area by 2020 as part of measures to reduce the overconcentration of people and businesses in the capital.

The strategy also calls for boosting the attractions of regional universities and curbing the numbers of students at universities in the 23 wards in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, regional high school students choosing to advance to universities in the greater Tokyo area do not tend to have many opportunities to learn about regional companies or challenges facing their communities. Such students tend to find jobs in the metropolitan area and do not return to their hometowns.

The government thus intends to offer job seminars and internships involving regional companies during the period after the end of university entrance exams and until late March when high school graduates move to the Tokyo area in preparation for their studies at universities from April, the sources said.

The government also plans to enable students to continue feeling close to the communities where they are from after relocating to the Tokyo area, partly by allowing them to receive email information about regional companies and have access to the associations of people who are from the same prefectures and currently live in Tokyo, the sources said.

“We hope that these measures will help students return to their home communities after studying for four years (at universities in Tokyo),” an official of the education ministry said, while noting that “it’s good that students gather in Tokyo from across the country and study hard by competing with one another.”