Dollar hangs around ¥113.30 in listless Tokyo trading

The dollar was stuck around ¥113.30 in Tokyo on Monday amid an absence of fresh clues and a lack of market participants.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.21-26 down from ¥113.40-40 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.1875-1876, up from $1.1852-1852, and at ¥134.29-44, against ¥134.39-40.

After losing some ground in early trading on sales for position adjustments, the greenback showed some resilience and moved mostly around ¥113.30, traders said.

“The number of market participants is very small due to Christmas holidays abroad,” a foreign exchange broker said, adding that active trading was held in check because of a lack of fresh incentives.

“Liquidity in the market was extremely low, so we can do nothing,” an official at a Japanese bank said.

With major overseas markets closed Monday, the dollar-yen pair is expected to move little for now, a market source said.