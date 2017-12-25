Tokyo sees modest rise amid thin trading

Stocks rose slightly Monday on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, supported by a bout of buying in the afternoon amid thin trading.

The 225-issue Nikkei average advanced 36.42 points, or 0.16 percent, to end at 22,939.18, its best finish this year and the highest since Jan. 9, 1992. On Friday, the key market gauge rose 36.66 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues was up 2.85 points, or 0.16 percent, at 1,831.93 after gaining 6.47 points on the previous trading day. It went up for four straight market days.

Stocks moved in a narrow range amid a dearth of fresh incentives as major overseas markets are closed Monday and many foreign investors are taking Christmas holidays, brokers said.

Both the Nikkei and the Topix sank into negative territory in the morning session. But they turned up in the afternoon, with the initial selling running its course and investor sentiment somewhat lifted by buying of major exporters, and small- and mid-cap issues, they said.

“Purchases of exchange-traded funds by the Bank of Japan and buying of semiconductor-related issues probably helped push up the market” in the afternoon, Yoshihiko Tabei, chief analyst at Naito Securities Co., said.

The U.S. market is expected to face a lack of fresh factors as well, even after the Christmas holidays, and is thus unlikely to have a major impact on Tokyo stocks, Tabei indicated.

Still, he warned that speculative trading in mid- and small-cap stocks may easily sway the Tokyo market as the number of participants is seen remaining limited.

Despite the gains in the major indexes, falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,073 to 889 on the TSE’s first section, while 102 issues were unchanged.

Volume plunged to 1.056 billion shares from Friday’s 1.489 billion shares.

Oil companies Idemitsu Co. Ltd., Cosmo Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. and Inpex Corp. attracted purchases.

Nippon Carbon Co. Ltd. was buoyant after announcing an upward revision Friday to its group earnings forecast for the business year ending this month.

Also on the plus side were semiconductor-related Rohm Co. Ltd., Sumco Corp. and Disco Corp.

By contrast, Nippon Yusen K.K. dropped after the Tokai Tokyo Research Institute revised down its investment rating on the shipping firm.

Furniture retailer Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd. plummeted, reflecting investor disappointments at its earnings announced Friday. Nitori’s group operating profit in the first nine months of its current business year grew only 0.3 percent year on year, and the company kept its operating profit estimate for the full year to Feb. 20, 2018, unchanged.