67% of households on welfare to see reductions in 2018

The welfare ministry said Friday that 67 percent of all households on welfare will see cuts in aid chiefly aimed at covering monthly food and utility costs starting in October 2018.

Of the single-member households, which account for some 80 percent of all families on welfare, 78 percent will face aid cuts.

The ministry reviews its standards for livelihood aid every five years. To make its decision, the ministry took into account consumption by low-income families not on welfare.

The cuts, which will be implemented in stages until October 2020, are expected to save the central government and municipal governments ¥21 billion.

The ministry set the maximum margin for the cuts at 5 percent, taking into account the impact on recipients’ lives. Those in major cities are generally more likely to receive a reduction.

For a 65-year-old living alone, a full 5 percent cut will result in the livelihood aid dropping to some ¥76,000 from about ¥80,000 per month.

For a couple in their 40s with children in both elementary school and junior high, the aid will be lowered by 4.5 percent, to ¥196,000 from ¥205,000 per month.

Meanwhile, households on welfare outside major cities will likely see an increase in aid.

A single parent in his or her 30s with a child in elementary school will see aid climb by 7 percent to ¥131,000 per month instead of ¥122,000, while a couple in their 50s will see a rise of 9.7 percent to ¥106,000 from ¥97,000 per month.