Trump orders boost in domestic production of critical minerals

President Donald Trump is ordering the government to boost production of critical minerals used for manufacturing everything from smartphones to wind turbines and cars.

An executive order to be issued Wednesday directs federal agencies to find ways to increase exploration, mining and processing of critical minerals and streamline permits for private mining companies.

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the order in advance of its release.

The order follows a report Tuesday that says the United States is reliant on China, Russia and other nations for the overwhelming majority of minerals such as platinum, manganese and rare-earth elements.

Trump calls the reliance on foreign minerals a national security risk.

The order directs Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke to develop a strategy to reduce reliance on foreign minerals within six months.