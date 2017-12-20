Dollar tops ¥113 as U.S. tax bill moves closer to enactment

The dollar rose above ¥113 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, as a U.S. tax overhaul featuring drastic tax cuts came close to being enacted.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.13-14, up from ¥112.51-51 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1841-1841, up from $1.1806-1806, and at ¥133.96-97, up from ¥132.83-84.

In New York trading overnight, the greenback temporarily advanced close to ¥113.10 as long-term Treasury yields rose on hopes for positive effects of the planned tax cuts on the economy.

In Tokyo, the U.S. currency’s topside was mostly capped below ¥113, due in part to selling to lock in profits. But the dollar was lifted above the threshold by renewed buying in late trading.

“The bill’s enactment has already been discounted while there are few incentives to buy the dollar further,” an official at a major Japanese bank said.

The tax bill cleared the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. After minor revisions, the Senate passed it early Wednesday, during afternoon trading on Tokyo financial markets the same day.

The House is slated to vote on the revised bill later on Wednesday. After the House approves it, President Donald Trump will sign it into law.