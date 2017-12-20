Tokyo stocks rebound slightly on thin trading

Stocks rebounded slightly on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Wednesday while the market suffered a dearth of fresh incentives.

The 225-issue Nikkei average rose 23.72 points, or 0.10 percent, to end at 22,891.72. On Tuesday, the key market gauge fell 33.77 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues closed up 5.98 points, or 0.33 percent, at 1,821.16, after shedding 2.72 points the previous day.

Trading was thin and directionless, with the Nikkei moving around the previous day’s closing.

But the index managed to end higher, backed by the strength of financial issues which attracted purchases following an overnight rise in U.S. long-term interest rates, and of major trading houses which drew bargain hunting, brokers said.

The market’s downside was supported by expectations that closely watched U.S. tax reform legislation will be enacted within this week, they also said.

While noting that there are views that the Tokyo market has already factored in the enactment of the U.S. bill, Hiroaki Hiwada, strategist at Toyo Securities Co., suggested that stock players have yet to fully price in expectations that the planned tax reform measures would help expand corporate earnings.

In the Wednesday session, however, market participants may have retreated to the sidelines before the bill’s passage through the U.S. Congress, he said.

On a media report that individual investors were the main players on Wednesday, Hiwada said “it is doubtful that individuals have the power to test the topside” of the Tokyo market for the rest of this year at a time when foreign investors are away for Christmas holidays.

Activities will be limited to selective buying of individual issues for the remaining trading days of this year, with the market seen continuing to face a lack of major incentives, an official of a bank-affiliated securities firm said.

Rising issues outnumbered losers 1,124 to 837 on the TSE’s first section, while 97 issues were unchanged.

Trading volume increased to 1.66 billion shares from Tuesday’s 1.46 billion shares.

Financials, including major banking groups Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. and Mizuho Financial Group Inc., and insurers T&D Holdings Inc., Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., Sony Financial Holdings Inc. and Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. were upbeat thanks to higher U.S. long-term interest rates.

Japan Display Inc. attracted purchases on a media report that the struggling company is in talks with Chinese panel makers for fresh capital injection.

Also on the plus side were trading houses Mitsubishi Electric Trading Corp., Mitsui & Co. Ltd. and Itochu Corp.

By contrast, automaker Subaru Corp. was downbeat after an investigation report showed on Tuesday that its improper vehicle inspections started in the 1980s.