Trump picks Thornton as America’s top diplomat for East Asia

U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated career foreign service officer Susan Thornton as top U.S. diplomat for East Asia, the White House said Tuesday, as a step to build a full-fledged team to tackle North Korea’s escalating nuclear threat.

Thornton is expected to handle relations with Japan, China, South Korea and other Asian countries as the assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs. The post has been vacant since the departure of Daniel Russel, who served under the administration of Trump’s predecessor Barack Obama.

Thornton has been serving in the position in an acting capacity since March, soon after Trump took office. It’s among many senior State Department positions unfilled nearly a year into Trump’s term.

The U.S. government is also set to nominate Victor Cha, who served as a top adviser on North Korean affairs under President George W. Bush, as ambassador to South Korea, underscoring Trump’s commitment to containing Pyongyang’s nuclear ambitions.

Thornton, who joined the U.S. State Department in 1991, has been one of the major players in the Trump administration’s Asia policy that includes measures to rein in North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

In June, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson asked the White House to appoint Thornton as the assistant secretary, but the proposal was rejected by other administration members, including former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

According to U.S. government sources, Thornton is seen as pro-China among Republicans on the grounds that she has been engaged in mapping out policies toward Beijing for Tillerson. During his tenure, Bannon wanted to remove Thornton from the acting post. Bannon resigned in August.

Thornton’s nomination requires Senate confirmation.

In a separate move, Trump tapped Andrea Thompson, who has more than 25 years of military service in the U.S. Army, as the undersecretary of state for arms control and international security. She was deployed and stationed in countries such as Afghanistan and Iraq.