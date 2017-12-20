Canada and U.S. to host North Korea crisis talks in January

Canada and the United States announced Tuesday they will host a summit of foreign ministers in Vancouver on Jan. 16, including envoys from Japan and South Korea, to seek progress on the North Korean nuclear crisis.

“We believe a diplomatic solution to the crisis is essential and possible,” Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland told a joint news conference with visiting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Tillerson said the meeting would seek to further increase pressure on North Korea to come to the table to negotiate an end to its nuclear program.

This could include “other steps that could be taken to put additional pressure on the regime in North Korea,” as well as preparing for the prospects of talks, he said.

“We (will) continue to find ways to advance the pressure campaign against North Korea,” Tillerson said, “to send North Korea a unified message from the international community that we will not accept you as … a nuclear weapons nation, and that all of us share one policy and one goal — the full complete verifiable denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

“It’s all intended to lead to talks. Otherwise we wouldn’t need to do this. We would just go straight to the military option,” he said.

“The White House supports diplomatic talks,” Tillerson added, dismissing suggestions of a rift between U.S. President Donald Trump and his chief diplomat.

Freeland said Canada and the United States “are aligned with the rest of the world in our position that these provocative and illegal acts cannot be tolerated. We fully support regional and international efforts to address the North Korean threat and the work of the U.N. Security Council.”

The so-called Vancouver Group will also include Australia, Belgium, Britain, Colombia, Ethiopia, France, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, the Philippines, South Africa, Thailand and Turkey.

Throughout the afternoon, Tillerson and Freeland also discussed Canada-U.S. border security, North American defense, energy and environmental cooperation, and the ongoing renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement, which binds the two countries with Mexico to form the world’s second-largest trading bloc after the EU. They also discussed the plight of the Rohingya in Myanmar and “the potential for a peacekeeping mission” in Ukraine.

A Western diplomat said Tuesday that the United States has given China a draft resolution for tougher U.N. sanctions on North Korea and is hoping for a quick vote on it by the U.N. Security Council.

A senior official of the Trump administration confirmed efforts were under way to negotiate a new U.N. resolution, but added that there had been no agreement.

Details of the draft given to China last week were not immediately available, but the United States is keen to step up global sanctions to pressure North Korea to give up its weapons program. Among the steps it wants is a tightening of restrictions on North Korea’s supply of refined petroleum, which is capped by previous U.N. sanctions at 2 million barrels a year.

China, which supplies most of North Korea’s oil, has backed successive rounds of U.N. sanctions but has resisted past U.S. calls to cut off supplies to its neighbor.

Any move to curb exports of Chinese fuel to North Korea may have limited impact after China National Petroleum Corp. suspended diesel and gasoline sales to its northern neighbor in June over concerns the state-owned company would not get paid.

The United States has also called on the U.N. Security Council to blacklist 10 ships for circumventing sanctions on North Korea, documents seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed.

The documents said vessels had been conducting ship-to-ship transfers of refined petroleum products to North Korean vessels or transporting North Korean coal in violation of existing U.N. sanctions.

Earlier on Tuesday, China responded to the announcement of a new U.S. national security strategy this week that branded Beijing a competitor seeking to challenge U.S. power by saying that cooperation between it and Washington would lead to a win-win outcome for both sides, but confrontation would bring mutual losses.