Ruling bloc looks to start next ordinary Diet session on Jan. 22 and put Constitution changes up for debate

The government and the ruling bloc are considering convening the next ordinary session of the Diet on Jan. 22, an executive of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party said Tuesday.

The government and the Liberal Democratic Party-led ruling camp hope the Diet will pass the planned supplementary budget for fiscal 2017 by early February and the fiscal 2018 initial budget by the end of March, according to sources.

The LDP also hopes to submit a draft of a revised Constitution during the Diet session, expected to open for a 150-day run until June 20. The focus will be how far debates will progress on the matter.

LDP Diet affairs head Hiroshi Moriyama told reporters on Tuesday that he will hold talks with opposition parties so the session can be held from Jan. 22.

Moriyama also expressed hope that policy speeches by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and three other Cabinet ministers will take place on opening day.

Regarding the Constitution, the LDP aims for a revision to unwind the mergers of two pairs of sparsely populated neighboring prefectural constituencies for the Upper House.

The party also hopes to add a provision on the Self-Defense Forces to the Constitution’s war-renouncing Article 9.

But no agreement is at hand on the Constitution. Komeito, the LDP’s junior coalition partner, is cautious about a hasty amendment, while the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, an opposition force, is poised to grow more confrontational with Abe’s administration.

The LDP “must make efforts to win understanding of as many political parties and parliamentary groups as possible,” Moriyama said.

Meanwhile, the opposition side is set to continue its attack on the government over alleged favoritism toward school operators Moritomo Gakuen and Kake Educational Institution.

The opposition is also expected to raise the issues of suspected subsidy fraud by a supercomputer developer and alleged bid-rigging over a project to build the country’s first magnetic levitation high-speed train line.

The Diet will also discuss bills for work-style reforms and integrated resort promotion. The opposition is seen trying to prevent the ruling bloc from increasing its question time slots further.