U.S. asks UNSC to blacklist 10 ships for carrying banned North Korea cargo

The United States has asked the U.N. Security Council to blacklist 10 ships for carrying banned cargo from North Korea, according to the request obtained by AFP on Tuesday.

The vessels, including two Hong Kong-flagged ships and two North Korean tankers, will be barred from entry into ports worldwide if the council approves the request.

A sanctions committee set a deadline of 3:00 p.m. (2000 GMT) Thursday for council members to raise objections to the proposed global port ban.

The request targets the Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker Lighthouse Winmore, the Palau-flagged oil tanker Billions No. 18, the cargo carrier Xin Sheng Hai from Belize and the Hong Kong-flagged cargo ship Kai Xiang.

Two North Korean cargo vessels, the Ul Ji Bong 6 and Rung Ra 2, along with two oil tankers, the Sam Jong 2 and Rye Song Gang 1, are on the proposed blacklist as are the Chinese tugboat Yu Yuan and the Glory Hope 1 (also known as Orient Shenyu), a Panama-flagged cargo ship.

In October, the council slapped a global port ban on four vessels found carrying North Korean coal, seafood and iron ore, which are banned under U.N. council resolutions.

The Security Council has slapped export bans on coal, iron, lead, textiles and seafood, restricted joint ventures and blacklisted a number of North Korean companies in response to Pyongyang’s missile and nuclear tests.

It has capped oil deliveries to North Korea and the United States has asked China to cut off crude supplies altogether, a move that would deal a crippling blow to North Korea’s economy.

The sanctions are aimed at choking off revenue to Pyongyang’s military programs and piling pressure on leader Kim Jong-Un to come to the negotiating table.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the council last week that North Korea must “earn its way back to the table” and vowed that the “pressure campaign must and will continue until denuclearization is achieved.”

The blacklisting of the ten vessels is allowed under a provision of a resolution adopted in September that bars ships from carrying goods banned from export from North Korea.